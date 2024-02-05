Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 151,061 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,115,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 151,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.87% of Aptiv worth $800,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aptiv by 31.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after buying an additional 106,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in Aptiv by 46.3% in the third quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 44,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

