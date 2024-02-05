Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 293,353 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,881,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,353 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.34% of Liberty Broadband worth $445,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $66.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile



Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

