Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 293,359 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,359 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.70% of CME Group worth $503,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,828,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.42 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

