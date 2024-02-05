Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,011,203 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,625,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,011,203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.97% of LKQ worth $526,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 26.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $47.30 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

