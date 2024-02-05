Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 334,804 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334,804 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.65% of SBA Communications worth $358,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $224.71 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $305.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day moving average of $224.96. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

