Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 401,783 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,682,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,783 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.44% of Hilton Worldwide worth $553,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $195.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.10.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.