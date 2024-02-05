Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 467,255 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,060,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 467,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,194,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $143.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.