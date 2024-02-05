Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 566,244 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,081,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,244 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.15% of Citigroup worth $908,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.