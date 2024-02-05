Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 611,245 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,687,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 611,245 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.10% of Truist Financial worth $420,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,068,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 189,270 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

