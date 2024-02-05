Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 719,313 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,596,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719,313 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.23% of Bank of America worth $509,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,038,000 after buying an additional 348,288 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.47 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $264.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

