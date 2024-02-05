Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 953,475 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 953,475 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $694,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $168.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

