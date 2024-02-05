Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,735,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,142 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.89% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $357,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ADM opened at $55.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

