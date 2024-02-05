Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.02% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $528,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $134.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $270.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

