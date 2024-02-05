Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

MATX opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $96.42. Matson has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,449 shares of company stock worth $1,231,172. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Matson by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

