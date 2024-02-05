Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAT. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

MAT stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,696,000 after purchasing an additional 756,889 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

