Maximus (MMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY24 guidance at $5.05-5.35 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $80.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Maximus has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8,288.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Maximus by 92.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

