McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $7.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $504.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.57. McKesson has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $508.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in McKesson by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

