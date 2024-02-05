Medpace (MEDP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2024

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $295.63 on Monday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medpace

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Earnings History for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.