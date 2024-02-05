Medpace (MEDP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $295.63 on Monday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

