MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.