Merit Financial Group LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

BLDR stock opened at $180.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

