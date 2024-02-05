Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $116.14 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

