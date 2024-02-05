Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 311 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 446.2% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 434,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $1,078,000. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 321.4% during the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STAG opened at $37.61 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.10%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.