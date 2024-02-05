Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $113.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

