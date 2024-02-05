Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 963,194 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,458,000 after purchasing an additional 588,198 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,822,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,615 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.