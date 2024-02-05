Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $411.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $415.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

