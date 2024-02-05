Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 117.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

