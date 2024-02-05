Moelis & Company (MC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $56.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

