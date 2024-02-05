Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,434,000 after buying an additional 99,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $354.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $391.21.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

