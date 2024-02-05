monday.com (MNDY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $214.06 on Monday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $219.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.