Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $635.86 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $648.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $1,368,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,426 shares in the company, valued at $488,637,346.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,357 shares of company stock worth $97,612,157. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,725.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.92.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

