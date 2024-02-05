Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

NYSE MEG opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $943.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

