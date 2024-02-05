Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $399.60 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $403.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,503. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

