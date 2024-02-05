Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $39.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

