Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 921 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $161.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.84.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

