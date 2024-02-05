Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 893.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 124,150 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 60,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

