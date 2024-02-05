Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.10.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
