Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $246.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $248.78.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

