Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $218.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.68 and a 200 day moving average of $203.62.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

