MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.00. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

