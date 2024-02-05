MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.53.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.00. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
