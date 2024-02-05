Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $327.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.56. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.25 and a fifty-two week high of $330.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

