Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $131,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $100,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

