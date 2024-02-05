Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

