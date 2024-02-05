Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.
Napco Security Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.25.
Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
