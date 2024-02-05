Needham & Company LLC Increases Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $23.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.82.

COUR stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Coursera has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $32,294.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $32,294.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $108,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,223,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,899 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

