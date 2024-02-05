New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 16,025 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $47.30 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

