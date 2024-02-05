New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,483,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 997,445 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of INVH opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

