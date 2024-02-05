New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $1,526,662. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $112.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $116.58.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

