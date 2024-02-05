New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $60,355,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,255.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,173.38 and its 200 day moving average is $993.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $650.00 and a 12-month high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

