New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in CarMax by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in CarMax by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KMX opened at $72.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.