New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.13 and a 12 month high of $169.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average is $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

