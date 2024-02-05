New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CBRE Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 158.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in CBRE Group by 801.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in CBRE Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $94.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

